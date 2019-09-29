$0.09 EPS Expected for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. Guggenheim set a $7.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,774,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,379,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $23.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 50,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 493,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,084.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,223,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,724,000 after acquiring an additional 689,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,733,000 after acquiring an additional 111,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,560,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 542,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,268,219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,891,000 after acquiring an additional 597,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 35.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,398,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 622,956 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

