$0.08 EPS Expected for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCMD. BidaskClub lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $116,482.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,001.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $266,014.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,807.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,798 shares of company stock worth $2,522,401. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 689.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 44,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 38,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 889,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,603,000 after buying an additional 49,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 112,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 62,501 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCMD stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 259,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,630. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.21, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

