-$0.08 EPS Expected for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.59 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Freshpet to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on Freshpet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freshpet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

In related news, Director J David Basto acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $247,104.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,867.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 421,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.87 and a beta of 1.08. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.06.

Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

