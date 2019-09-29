-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hi-Crush’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Hi-Crush reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 113.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hi-Crush will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hi-Crush.

Get Hi-Crush alerts:

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.08 million. Hi-Crush had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCR. AltaCorp Capital cut Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Hi-Crush from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Hi-Crush from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price target on Hi-Crush and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hi-Crush from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of NYSE HCR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.73. 366,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,348. The stock has a market cap of $183.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hi-Crush has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.79.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hi-Crush (HCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.