ZTCoin (ZT) Price Reaches $0.0396

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. ZTCoin has a market cap of $8.90 million and $115,008.00 worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZTCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZTCoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.83 or 0.05398960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000426 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000193 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015849 BTC.

ZTCoin Profile

ZT is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,948,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.