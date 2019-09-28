ZPER Price Hits $0.0007 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, ZPER has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a market cap of $868,089.00 and $25,424.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Allbit, Bit-Z and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00077069 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00384434 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012278 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008924 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000110 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001091 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,304,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Liquid and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.