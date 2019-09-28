Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Zogenix worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 69.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 233,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 95,399 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 63.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 383.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 14.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZGNX shares. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised Zogenix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $64.00 price objective on Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,847. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Zogenix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $179,192.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $819,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,921 shares of company stock worth $2,884,834. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

