Zeusshield (ZSC) Trading Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $697,019.00 and $10,465.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00193820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.01028443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020583 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00089897 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield launched on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,022,016 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

