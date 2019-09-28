ZEON (ZEON) Trading Up 43.4% Over Last Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 45.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One ZEON token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. In the last week, ZEON has traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $572,508.00 and approximately $89,567.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00193330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.01031564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00021232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00089388 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,112,820,353 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

