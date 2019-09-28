ZCore Reaches Market Capitalization of $253,728.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a market capitalization of $253,728.00 and approximately $1,310.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $24.43, $51.55 and $7.50.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,063,881 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $13.77, $24.68, $18.94, $33.94, $32.15, $10.39, $7.50, $5.60, $20.33, $50.98 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

