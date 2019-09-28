Zcoin Price Tops $4.61 (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.61 or 0.00056629 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Koinex, LiteBit.eu and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $39.08 million and $11.43 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,145.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.02102338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.13 or 0.02729583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00678894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00697256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00478762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012410 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,468,718 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, QBTC, Binance, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Cryptopia, Huobi, BX Thailand, TDAX, Bittrex, Koinex and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

