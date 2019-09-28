ZB One Day Volume Reaches $82.84 Million (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. ZB has a total market capitalization of $138.90 million and approximately $82.84 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZB has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZB token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00191764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.01030190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00089349 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . ZB’s official website is www.zb.com

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

