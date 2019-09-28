Zacks: Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $4.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 108 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, insider Bassey Yau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,614 shares in the company, valued at $297,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,517 shares of company stock valued at $44,724. 18.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.23% of Virco Mfg. worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC remained flat at $$3.76 during midday trading on Friday. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,661. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 million, a P/E ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 0.76. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

