Zacks: Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $34.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Systemax an industry rank of 221 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th.

Systemax stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.14. Systemax has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.65 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 23.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Systemax will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Systemax by 1,205.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Systemax during the second quarter worth $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Systemax during the second quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Systemax by 651.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Systemax during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

