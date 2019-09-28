Zacks: PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PARINGA RESOURC/S an industry rank of 193 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNRL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

PARINGA RESOURC/S stock remained flat at $$2.14 during midday trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. PARINGA RESOURC/S has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

About PARINGA RESOURC/S

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States.

