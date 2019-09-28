Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Sell Rating for WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on WesBanco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Hovde Group started coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.52. 186,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,632. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $236,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $194,449.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,428 shares in the company, valued at $636,644.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,573,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

