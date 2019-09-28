Zacks Investment Research Lowers Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HOMB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Home Bancshares stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. Home Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

In other Home Bancshares news, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $157,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $142,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,031. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,581,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,973,000 after buying an additional 1,128,511 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 791,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 579,205 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 481,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,426,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,732,000 after purchasing an additional 439,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.