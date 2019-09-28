Zacks Investment Research Lowers 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of 2U from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie downgraded shares of 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 2U from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.64.

TWOU stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. 2U had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 2U will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $286,105.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,538,488.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis bought 32,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $498,907.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 104,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,738.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 159,608 shares of company stock worth $2,264,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,308,000 after buying an additional 35,458 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth $211,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of 2U by 36.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of 2U by 15.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth $279,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

