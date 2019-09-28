Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) to Sell

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WMC. ValuEngine downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

WMC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. 444,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,470. The company has a current ratio of 943.01, a quick ratio of 943.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $15.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,481.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

