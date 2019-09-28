Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tractor Supply underperformed the industry in the past three months. Moreover, the company is witnessing higher SG&A expenses, which are weighing on its margins. These expenses reflect higher investments toward infrastructure and technology, which along with higher freight costs and negative product mix remain hindrance to margin expansion. Stiff industry competition and volatility in raw material prices are added concerns. However, its focus on store-growth initiatives, ONETractor plan, loyalty program and rollout of Stockyard in-store kiosk initiative appear encouraging. It also boasts a robust surprise history with fifth straight sales beat in second-quarter 2019. It posted bottom line beat in six of the last eight quarters. Robust comps performance, and efforts to build customer loyalty and enhance digital capabilities are aiding results.”

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.28.

TSCO opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $78.67 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

