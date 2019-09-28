Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 326.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of MTEM stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,773. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Molecular Templates Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 113.85% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Templates Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

