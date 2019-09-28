Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Exponent by 787.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $55,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth $91,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth $200,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 22,243 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $1,569,688.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,439,117.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 75,530 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $5,306,737.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,691,819.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,536. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.64. 198,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,441. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

