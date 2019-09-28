Zacks Investment Management Takes $710,000 Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,689 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 84.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 397.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 20.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,895 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other Perficient news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 25,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $921,498.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 429,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,649,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Kackley sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $281,840.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,239 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 437,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,230. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Perficient had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Perficient’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

