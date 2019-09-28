Zacks Investment Management Sells 15,797 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,797 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.23% of Ribbon Communications worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 252,850.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 33.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Shares of RBBN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,139. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $629.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.