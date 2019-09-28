Zacks Investment Management Has $250,000 Stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 16,941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 9,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 87,340.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of ASMB traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.65. 389,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,174. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $314.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.20. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 622.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

