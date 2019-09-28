Zacks Investment Management Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 363.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $246,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,813.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,490 shares of company stock valued at $8,886,301. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.70. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 52.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

