Zacks Investment Management Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 73.0% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 106.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.12. 51,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $98.08 and a 52 week high of $162.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dollar General to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

