Zacks Investment Management Buys Shares of 18,385 Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Univar in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Univar by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In related news, COO David Jukes purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,558.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rhonda Germany Ballintyn purchased 4,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,681.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,492.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 18,196 shares of company stock worth $361,075. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNVR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,466. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58. Univar Inc has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

