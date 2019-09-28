Zacks Investment Management Buys New Shares in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.09% of Oxford Immunotec Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,211,000 after buying an additional 396,868 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 25.4% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 795,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after buying an additional 160,904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 90.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 263,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 53.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 176,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 32.5% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 490,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 120,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

OXFD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $20.00 target price on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Immunotec Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OXFD traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 421,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,155. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $461.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 208.48% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,538 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,706.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,700. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

