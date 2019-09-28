Zacks Investment Management Acquires New Shares in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 185,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.27% of Ring Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 131.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 158,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 39.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter worth about $161,000.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Kelly W. Hoffman acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President David A. Fowler acquired 20,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $34,445.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,814. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 115,250 shares of company stock worth $183,370.

Ring Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 779,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,445. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. Ring Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.66 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on REI. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ring Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.