Zacks Investment Management Acquires 46,805 Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,805 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.11% of Mallinckrodt worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,239.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,129.1% in the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 724.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

NYSE:MNK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 5,652,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,440,706. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a market cap of $209.18 million, a PE ratio of 0.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.42. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.55 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.46% and a positive return on equity of 18.96%. Mallinckrodt’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNK. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Leerink Swann set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

