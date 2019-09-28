Zacks: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $45.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 182 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 1,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,290.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.68. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $48.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

