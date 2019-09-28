Zacks: Brokerages Set $3.13 Price Target for Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $3.13 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Dolphin Entertainment an industry rank of 106 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:DLPN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,736. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

