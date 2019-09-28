Zacks: Brokerages Expect Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Outlook Therapeutics.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

OTLK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 199,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,295. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 347,238 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

