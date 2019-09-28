Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) to Post -$0.75 EPS

Brokerages expect that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.71). Uniqure posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($2.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Uniqure.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 1,232.30%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 797,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,866. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Uniqure has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36.

In related news, insider Robert Gut sold 4,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $224,906.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $189,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,116.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,241. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 3,265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,023,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,138,000 after buying an additional 1,963,390 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uniqure in the 2nd quarter worth $70,163,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Uniqure in the 2nd quarter worth $37,121,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 446.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,040,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 1,357.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 215,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 200,974 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniqure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.