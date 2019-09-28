Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $657.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to announce sales of $657.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $668.00 million and the lowest is $646.70 million. ResMed reported sales of $588.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.56 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $435,300.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,145.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $913,714.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,721,745.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,477 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,607. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,327,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,870,382,000 after buying an additional 212,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,980,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,245,605,000 after buying an additional 216,173 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,215,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $880,545,000 after buying an additional 156,013 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,824,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.60. The stock had a trading volume of 400,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. ResMed has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average is $118.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

