Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kraton’s earnings. Kraton posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraton will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kraton.

Get Kraton alerts:

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.49. Kraton had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $495.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price objective on Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other Kraton news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $206,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,627.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 13,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $402,886.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kraton by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the second quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 229.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 222,966 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRA stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,780. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28. Kraton has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraton (KRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.