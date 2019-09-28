Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Crawford & Company reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.93 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRD.B shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CRD.B stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Crawford & Company has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

