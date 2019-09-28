Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Coty reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

COTY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,666,211. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Coty’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, CEO Pierre Laubies purchased 262,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $2,499,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,218,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,706,159.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 15,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 507,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Coty by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

