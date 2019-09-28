Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) to post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10).

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

AXSM stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,729. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $920.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after buying an additional 1,224,935 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management III LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,611,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after purchasing an additional 543,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,671,000 after purchasing an additional 250,498 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after purchasing an additional 320,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,906,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

