Zacks: Analysts Set $6.63 Target Price for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $6.63 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Biomerica an industry rank of 68 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Separately, B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Biomerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ BMRA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 46.01% and a negative return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomerica will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.18% of Biomerica as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.