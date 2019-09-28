Zacks: Analysts Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 66,530.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBSI stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,663. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 58.77%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

