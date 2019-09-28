Zacks: Analysts Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. SBA Communications reported earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.98 to $9.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet raised SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.92.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 17,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,664,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.51, for a total value of $516,553.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,616 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,328 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $678,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after acquiring an additional 486,674 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC traded down $9.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,126. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $146.13 and a 12 month high of $270.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

