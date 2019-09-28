Zacks: Analysts Expect SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) will announce $17.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings. SB One Bancorp posted sales of $13.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full year sales of $73.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.70 million to $73.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $79.45 million, with estimates ranging from $79.30 million to $79.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

SBBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other SB One Bancorp news, Director Edward J. Leppert acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,116.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $55,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,041.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. 3,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,199. The company has a market cap of $215.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.68. SB One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

