Zacks: Analysts Expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to announce sales of $1.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.82 million and the lowest is $630,000.00. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $1.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $11.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.53 million, with estimates ranging from $1.14 million to $46.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 934.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 180.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

FATE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $15.47. 1,036,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Amir Nashat sold 62,005 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,396,972.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 857,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,002.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 382,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,614,708. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $169,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 76.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 31.2% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 458,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 109,118 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 108.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 487,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 253,540 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

