Zacks: Analysts Expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings. CRA International posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CRA International had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $110.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $53.00 target price on shares of CRA International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of CRAI opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. CRA International has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $54.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 360.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CRA International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in CRA International in the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.