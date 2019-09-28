Zacks: Analysts Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 220,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,916. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. The company has a market cap of $852.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.06. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $748,922.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.