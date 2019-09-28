Zacks: Analysts Expect Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.61 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will post $58.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.61 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $50.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $235.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $235.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $278.72 million, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $282.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In related news, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 62,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 16,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $1,425,733.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,829 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,441. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 14.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 551,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,939,000 after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 21.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 28,772 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 61,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,218,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,438,000 after acquiring an additional 126,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BAND traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.21. 200,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.35 and a beta of 0.69. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.81.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

