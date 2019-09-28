Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. W&T Offshore posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTI. ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on W&T Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on W&T Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In related news, insider William J. Williford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tracy W. Krohn bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 276,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,049. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 1,442.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 35.2% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 4,858.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 17.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.49. 2,464,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,683. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $631.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.96.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

