Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KVH Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). KVH Industries posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KVH Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KVH Industries.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%.

KVHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KVH Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:KVHI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,163. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $191.09 million, a P/E ratio of -90.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

In other KVH Industries news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $25,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,841 shares of company stock valued at $60,665. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 565.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 1,464.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

